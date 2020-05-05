Sydney Opera House adds more events to digital program

Sydney Opera House has continued with its digital streaming program, From Our House to Yours, announcing five new events, including three premieres and one live-streamed performance.

For the first time, Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds’ 2015 performance with the Sydney Chamber Orchestra will be live-streamed in its entirety. The performance was originally programmed as part of the 2015 GRAPHICS Festival and took two years to produce.

In the program’s first live-streamed concert, jazz vocalist Emma Pask will be heading to the venue to perform alongside her three-piece band. To ensure social distancing measures, artists will perform in a newly created space on the Joan Sutherland Theatre stage, ensuring a 1.5-metre distance between each other.

Advertisement

“Now more than ever, the world is reaching out to the arts in all its forms, to assist them through this incredibly difficult time,” Pask said.

“Although our live performance future isn’t clear, we are craving to reconnect with our audiences. On Saturday we’ll be looking down that camera and giving you our all, knowing that if we close our eyes, you will be right there with us.”

The new stage will also feature during an in-conversation event with award-winning novelist Charlotte Wood.

Other streamed events this week include Dutch theatre show The Great Illusionist and Terrain, a production from Indigenous dance company Bangarra. The new suite of events kicks off on Wednesday May 6 with The Great Illusionist. The full program can be found here.

Previous events from Sydney Opera House’s digital program have included archival footage featuring Missy Higgins, Sarah Blasko and Jónsi.