Jack River, Ziggy Ramo announced for Sydney Opera House forecourt series

The Sydney Opera House has announced a series of free concert events on its outdoor forecourt space, set to take place over one weekend in April and featuring Jack River, Ziggy Ramo and more artists.

Jack River and her band will kick off the series on April 9, making her Opera House debut with an event titled Visions of Us. The singer-songwriter will perform from her debut album, 2018’s ‘Sugar Mountain’, and bring together special guests for an evening of music and poetry that will “unite the voices of climate activism, First Nations leaders, and young artists”.

On April 10, the forecourt will host an event called Barrabuwari (‘tomorrow’ in the Gadigal language), an Indigenous-led and culturally diverse showcase that will conclude that evening with a performance from Ziggy Ramo, joined by DJ Plead.

Barrabuwari Sunset Gathering will kick off in the afternoon and include Barkaa, Becca Hatch, JK-47 and Milan Ring. Record label Trackwork will also hold an artist showcase as part of the event, featuring Sevy, Bayang, T Breezy, Walkerboy and Utility.

The weekend will conclude with a performance by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra on April 11, with a 25-piece string ensemble performing Grieg, Beethoven, Pärt and Tchaikovsky.

Tickets for all three seated events are free, but registration is required via the Sydney Opera House website. Head here for more details on each event and to sign up.