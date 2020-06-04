Sydney Opera House releases Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’ 2019 performance of ‘Push The Sky Away’

The Sydney Opera House has released footage of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ encore performance of ‘Push The Sky Away’ from December 2019. Watch it below:

The two linked up for an orchestral performance of some of their most famous film scores, including The Road, Hell or High Water, Wind River, The Proposition and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

“Very often a tension can happen between music and picture that is about chance and a kind of unknowingness that can be really amazing,” Cave said in a statement at the time of the show’s announcement.

“Just by putting together two things that were created in isolation, music and film, suddenly something quite magical can happen.”

The concert played over two nights in December last year, accompanied by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Sydney Philharmonic Choir. The show followed a similar pair of performances the two did with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra earlier that year as a part of the Melbourne International Film Festival.

‘Push The Sky Away’ is the title track of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds‘ fifteenth studio album, released in 2013. The album also spawned singles ‘Jubilee Street’ and ‘We No Who U R’.