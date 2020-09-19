Sydney Opera House releases stream of Paul Weller’s 2018 performance

The Sydney Opera House has shared an on demand stream of Paul Weller‘s 2018 performances at the iconic venue.

Weller performed a career-spanning two hour, 32 song set, drawing on his solo material as well as selections from his work with The Style Council and The Jam. A full setlist is below.

The performance began streaming from last night (September 18), but is now available indefinitely on demand on YouTube. Watch it below.

Weller released his 15th solo album, ‘On Sunset’, in July of this year. In a four-star review, NME said “it might not be quite the experimental opus you feel Weller’s still holding back, but that feels a churlish complaint when the songs are this well-written”.

Weller’s Opera House stream is part of the venue’s digital programming series, which kicked off earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to streaming archival concerts from Air, Panda Bear, Jónsi and Alex Somers, among others, there have also been new, live-streamed performances filmed within the Opera House without an audience from the likes of Ziggy Ramo, Gordi and Low Life.

The setlist of Paul Weller’s 2018 Sydney Opera House performance is:

‘White Sky’ ‘Long Time’ ‘The Eton Rifles’ (The Jam song) ‘I’m Where I Should Be’ ‘From the Floorboards Up’ ‘Saturns Pattern’ ‘Going My Way’ ‘Have You Ever Had It Blue’ (The Style Council song) ‘My Ever Changing Moods’ (The Style Council song) ‘She Moves With the Fayre’ ‘Man in the Corner Shop’ (The Jam song) ‘Into Tomorrow’ ‘Broken Stones’ ‘You Do Something to Me’ ‘Hung Up’ ‘Shout to the Top!’ (The Style Council song) ‘The Weaver’ ‘Woo Sé Mama’ ‘Long Long Road’ ‘Friday Street’ ‘Porcelain Gods’ ‘Peacock Suit’ ‘Start!’ (The Jam song) Encore: ‘Gravity’ ‘That’s Entertainment’ (The Jam song) ‘English Rose’ (The Jam song) ‘Wild Wood’ ‘Hopper’ ‘Out of the Sinking’ Encore 2: ‘Come On/Let’s Go’ ‘The Changingman’ ‘Town Called Malice’ (The Jam song)