Sydney Opera House reportedly in talks to take over Carriageworks

In a new proposal being considered by the NSW Government, the Sydney Opera House could take over operations at Carriageworks.

The Sydney venue and arts centre went into voluntary administration yesterday (May 5), due to an “irreparable loss of income” after the sudden cancellation/postponement of six months of activities due to restrictions on public gatherings.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, sources claim there have been discussions about handing over Carriageworks to the Opera House Trust for a while before the coronavirus pandemic caused the temporary closure of live music venues around the country.

Yesterday, it was revealed the Redfern arts venue had become the first major Sydney arts company to enter voluntary administatrion, with loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic cited. All of its casual staff and half of its permanent staff were stood down.

CEO Blair French said that, with no known end date to the restrictions on mass gatherings, “..the Board determined that it had no alternative but to place the company into Voluntary Administration.”

French remained hopeful in his statement on Carriageworks’ website that the venue will re-open once society begins to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Sydney Opera House and the Opera House Trust told The Sydney Morning Herald that they have “been approached by the government to consult on the long-term sustainability of Carriageworks as an important cultural venue, particularly at this most difficult time.”

The spokesperson also said they “were deeply saddened to hear of Carriageworks Ltd going into voluntary administration.”