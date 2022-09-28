Sydney Opera House announces Ngaiire, Tim Minchin forecourt concerts as part of 50th anniversary celebrations

Tim Minchin and Ngaiire will perform concerts on the Sydney Opera House’s forecourt next year, celebrating the iconic venue’s 50th anniversary.

The Opera House, which first welcomed guests through its doors in October of 1973, will mark five decades since it opened with a year-long program spanning live music, theatre, dance, opera, First Nations events and more throughout 2023.

The venue’s half-centennial celebration will begin next month with From The Sails: Light Years, a light show and soundscape projected nightly onto the Opera House sails. Its visuals will reflects the landmark’s design, construction and opening.

The following month, on November 10, neo-soul singer Ngaiire will play a concert on the Opera House forecourt, where she’ll be joined by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for a one-off performance that draws on her back catalogue and latest album, last year’s ‘3’, arranged for the orchestra by composer Alex Turley. Tickets are free and available to register for here.

Two days later, on November 12, Minchin will perform on the forecourt with his eight-piece band. As with a recently-announced show at Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore in November, Minchin will be performing songs from throughout his lengthy career – including his debut solo album, 2020’s ‘Apart Together’. General tickets are on sale this Friday (September 30) at 9am.

The Opera House’s year of celebrations will conclude in October 2023, with a month-long program of activities marking the occasion. However, there will not be a singular gala event to acknowledge the milestone.

“I think there is a danger for these things that there seems to be one central event that only the elite get to go to. That’s not what this is about,” Arts Minister Ben Franklin said when announcing the program earlier today, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. “This is about ensuring that there are over 200 events that everybody can go to because this is an Opera House for everybody.”

In July, the Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall reopened after two years of renovations, with upgrades to sound quality, accessibility and the overall concert experience. There are multiple big-name shows set to go ahead in the space over the coming months, including performances from the likes of Sharon Van Etten, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges and Khruangbin.

The Concert Hall’s renovation marked the last project of the government’s 10-year-long, $300million renewal plan for the Opera House. Improvements were carried out with respect to the venue’s Conservation Management Plan, ensuring conservation of its original interiors as designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon and completed by an Australian architectural team led by Peter Hall.