Sydney Opera House to live-stream Sarah Blasko’s 2013 concert

The Sydney Opera House will share Sarah Blasko’s 2013 performance from the Concert Hall this Friday (April 24) as part of its digital program, From Our House to Yours.

The concert, at which Blasko was accompanied by the Sydney International Orchestra, was her first headline appearance at the venue. The livestream will begin at 8pm AEST. To watch Blasko’s performance, head to the Sydney Opera House website.

“Transport yourself with the multi-platinum and award-winning artist Sarah Blasko as she took to the Concert Hall stage in 2013,” a representative from the Sydney Opera House said in a statement.

“Blasko never shrinks from breaking new ground, accompanied by the 40-piece Sydney International Orchestra for a performance of delicately powerful vocals and orchestral grandeur.”

The Sydney Opera House launched From Our House to Yours as a way to provide viewers with live music during self-isolation. Each Wednesday-Sunday, the venue will share live performances from its archives. So far, The Sydney Opera House has shared concerts by Missy Higgins, Panda Bear, The Sydney Symphony Orchestra and more.

Blasko featured in the second instalment of Isol-Aid on March 28. The singer-songwriter performed from her own home alongside a lineup that also featured Courtney Barnett, Alex Lahey, Middle Kids and Josh Pyke.

Blasko was in the middle of an Australian tour with her band, Seeker Lover Keeper, when the Australian Government’s crowd restrictions came into action. The band’s final three shows were cancelled, with no word yet on whether they will be rescheduled.