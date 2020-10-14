Sydney Opera House to livestream archival Four Tet show this week

Four Tet’s 2016 Sydney Opera House show will be broadcast tomorrow night (October 16) as part of the iconic venue’s digital season.

Known for his multi-sensory live performances, Four Tet — real name Kieran Hebden — took to the Concert Hall stage in January four years ago.

Now, the Opera House is giving fans access to the entire filmed version of the show for the first time.

The performance will begin at 8pm AEDT on Friday and will be available on-demand from its conclusion.

According to the venue’s website, Four Tet’s Opera House show marked the international debut of his ‘3D-light experience’ concert setup. He had previously only performed with such elaborate visuals at London’s ICA and at Manchester International Festival.

“The performance draws from his rich 20-year musical career, playing a life’s worth of euphoric cuts refined in clubs around the world,” a statement on the Opera House’s website reads.

Four Tet has shared new music prolifically in 2020. In March, he released his latest full-length record, ‘Sixteen Oceans’, to popular and critical acclaim.

Following that, Four Tet revived his infamous Wingdings alias to release a surprise EP in May. He also uploaded a handful of free songs to Soundcloud in the month prior.

In August, the producer shared a remix of Tame Impala’s ‘Slow Rush’ single, ‘Is It True’.