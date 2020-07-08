Sydney Opera House to premiere Dobby performance

Sydney Opera House will premiere a new performance from Ngemba, Muruwari and Filipino rapper, drummer and speaker Dobby, aka Rhyan Clapman, this Friday.

Clapman is set to perform directly from the Joan Sutherland Theatre, though it’s not clear whether the performance will be pre-recorded or live.

The livestream is part of the Sydney Opera House’s “Digital Season”, featuring a weekly program of full-length performances, live recordings and unreleased footage from the Opera House archives during closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clapman’s performance as Dobby will begin streaming at 8pm AEST on Friday (July 10) below.

Clapman previously performed at the Sydney Opera House forcourt as part of the Kimberley Echoes event in 2019, a cross-cultural celebration of the Kimberley. He played alongside OKA and Indigenous enterprise.

Dobby’s eponymous debut EP was released in 2018, featuring the singles ‘Peregrine’ and ‘My Mind’. He toured off the back of the record, playing the BIGSOUND conference for two consecutive years, The Plot and at NAIDOC celebrations across Australia. He also released an album with Sydney band Jackie Brown Jr, with whom he plays drums.

Following Black Lives Matter protests across the country in June, Dobby released a single with Barkaa entitled ‘I Can’t Breathe’ calling for justice for Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia.