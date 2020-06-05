Sydney Opera House to stream Air’s 2017 VIVID set tonight

The Sydney Opera House is set to stream French electronic duo Air’s 2017 retrospective set tonight (June 5).

The duo’s 80-minute performance was part of that year’s VIVID Festival, which saw them play hits from their two decade-long career. The bulk of the setlist was evenly taken from Air’s albums ‘Moon Safari’, ‘Talkie Walkie’ and ’10 000 Hz Legend’.

The livestream is part of the Sydney Opera House’s “Digital Season”, featuring a weekly program of full-length performances, live recordings and unreleased footage from the Opera House archives, during closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Air’s performance will begin streaming from 8pm AEST tonight (June 5) below.

The iconic Sydney venue’s digital season has been prolific during the coronavirus pandemic, sharing performances from Panda Bear, Low Life, Jónsi and Alex Somers and more. Earlier this week, they shared footage of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ encore performance of ‘Push The Sky Away’ from December 2019.

Air have been mostly engaged in soundtrack work over the last decade. In 2014, they were commissioned to create the soundtrack for the Palais des Beaux-Arts de Lille as part of their Open Museum project, with a limited release of 1000 vinyl copies.

In 2012, Air released a soundtrack for George Méliès’ 1902 film ‘Le Voyage Dans La Lune’. Their last original studio album was 2009’s ‘Love 2’.