Sydney Opera House to stream Empire of the Sun show this weekend

Originally performed as part of Vivid LIVE 2013

By Jasper Bruce
Empire of The Sun
Empire of The Sun performing in Madrid in 2019. Photo credit: Javier Bragado/WireImage

The Sydney Opera House will stream Empire of the Sun’s 2013 concert hall performance this Saturday (June 27). The stream will begin at 8pm (AEST) and is part of the iconic venue’s digital season.

Known for their explosive live shows, the duo’s Opera House performance originally took place as part of Vivid LIVE 2013. It features renditions of ‘Walking on a Dream’, ‘We Are the People’, ‘Alive’ and other Empire of the Sun staples.

“Get ready to be transported into a new adventure within a singular, psychedelic universe,” reads a statement on the Opera House’s website.

The Sydney Opera House has been screening archival concerts and organising new live-streams since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from Empire of the Sun, the digital season has featured the likes of Missy Higgins, Sarah Blasko and Winston Surfshirt.

In April, Empire of the Sun’s Nick Littlemore revealed that the duo had been working on a forthcoming album.

“We went to Japan a few times and made some really interesting recordings out there and then we worked back here in LA,” he said.

A release date for the band’s new music has not yet been announced.

Two of Littlemore’s other projects, PNAU and Vlossom, released the music video for their collaborative single, ’Lucky’, earlier in June (June 17). It remains PNAU’s only new single of 2020.

