Sydney Opera House to stream Jónsi & Alex Somers’ debut ‘Riceboy Sleeps’ performance

As part of this week’s lineup of digital programming for Sydney Opera House’s ‘From Our House to Yours’ series, Jónsi and Alex Somers’ 2019 Vivid Live performance of their 2009 album ‘Riceboy Sleeps’ will be broadcasted this Saturday (April 18) at 8pm.

Recorded at Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall, the performance marked the 10th anniversary of the collaborative ambient album between the Sigur Rós frontman and film composer Somers.

It was the world premiere of the album being performed live in its entirety, brought to life alongside the Sydney International Orchestra and Choir, conducted by Robert Ames.

The new full length edit that Sydney Opera House will be sharing contains a special binaural audio mix. This is specially designed for headphone listening to create an immersive audio experience.

Speaking to Josh Milsch before he took the stage to perform at the Opera House last year, Somers commented on ambient music’s role in the world at the time.

“It does seem like it’s having a moment, that more people than ever before care a little bit about ambient music or are patient enough to invest listening to ambient music and people are making it and it’s beautiful,” he said.

“Maybe we just need it, it’s a counterpoint to the crazy world.”

This week, Jónsi shared details of his forthcoming single ‘exhale’, marking his first new solo effort in over a decade. The track was co-produced with PC Music’s A.G. Cook, and will be arriving on April 23.