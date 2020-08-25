Logic1000 shares new single ‘Perfume’

Sydney-born, now Berlin-based producer Logic1000 – real name Samantha Poulter – has shared a new single titled ‘Perfume’. The song features a selection of ’90s R&B vocal samples layered over an undulating house groove.

The track forms one half of the double-sided single ‘Perfume / Blossom’, the latter of which will be released in full on September 25 via Poulter’s own label Therapy and Caroline Australia.

‘Perfume’ premiered alongside an accompanying visualiser, featuring a compilation of video selfie footage. Watch it below:

The new song marks Poulter’s first single since her self-titled debut EP last year.

“‘Perfume’ is actually a finessed version of the very first Logic track ever made,” Poulter said of the track in a press release.

“I actually lost the original session so we recreated it from scratch. It was so fun and I’m super happy with how refined it is compared to the original”.

Recently, Poulter contributed a remix of ‘La vita nuova’ from Christine and the Queens’ ‘La vita nuova’ remixes EP, which consisted of three different renditions of the titular track from Logic1000, PC Music founder A.G. Cook and Populous.

The original EP was released in February this year, alongside an accompanying 13-minute video. NME gave the EP five stars upon release, describing it as an “astonishing and emotional sucker-punch”.