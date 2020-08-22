Sydney producer Skeleten shares debut single ‘Mirrored’

Sydney producer Skeleten has shared his debut single ‘Mirrored’, after signing to Astral People Recordings.

Watch the self-made visualiser for ‘Mirrored’ below.

Advertisement

Per a press release, Skeleten described the track as the “right introduction” to his solo work.

“‘Mirrored’ always seemed like the right introduction as I guess it kind of reflects the project in a way; connecting with the world and sinking into your experience of it as the only way to actually see yourself,” he said in a statement.

“Skeleten is a bit of a meditation for me. It came from nothing more than just making music that resonates with what I’m feeling and really enjoying the process.”

The song is a departure from Skeleten’s early “maximal sample-based productions” to a more dance-focused sound. It is also the first time Skeleten has acted as both vocalist and producer in his music.

“For the first time, I was really just making music with absolutely no intention, just doing exactly what felt good in the moment,” Skeleten said.

Advertisement

“It was only after I had all these ideas floating around that I started to realise how much it sounded like me, and maybe understand a little of what I was getting at.”