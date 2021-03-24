Sydney venue Crowbar announces ‘Crowfunding’ campaign

Sydney music venue Crowbar has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise income which has been lost over the course of the pandemic.

The ‘Crowfunder’ campaign has launched with a Pozible page, aiming for a fundraising target of $100,000, as well as an online auction site. Items up for auction include signed records, test pressings, Lindsay McDougall’s first Frenzal Rhomb guitar and Crowbar Brisbane’s inverted neon cross.

In a statement on the auction website, venue management said they are currently trading at around 30 per cent, still negotiating rent with landlords, and had hoped for more support from the Berejiklian government.

“After 12 months of lockdowns and restrictions, Crowbar needs to call on its community of supporters for help to survive. Live music venues around the country are closing down or just holding on by a thread,” management said.

“We have taken loans to keep our staff paid and our doors open, in the hope that the NSW government would step up to help live music venues with something more to survive and put towards operational and fixed business costs like rent, insurance and utilities – something like the Victorian Live Music Venues Program.”

The team added: “The grants we have been eligible for, like Live Music Australia, can only be used towards artist fees and venue improvements, which is helpful, but leaves us in a tenuous position with our operational costs when artists and venue capacities have been controlled by restrictions and border closures.”

The campaign launches as the NSW Government announces plans to ease venue restrictions further from next week. From Monday (March 29), all venues will move to a one person per two square metre rule.

The Sydney venue – formerly known as The Bald Faced Stag – was purchased by the team behind Crowbar Brisbane in 2018. The Brisbane venue permanently closed in July last year.