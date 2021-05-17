Sydney venue Frankie’s Pizza set to be demolished

Iconic Sydney rock music venue Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice is set to be demolished in order to make way for a new metro line.

The metro expansion comes as part of the city’s new $27billion Metro West line and according to Sydney Morning Herald, will see the construction of two stations – one in Pyrmont and the other in the CBD at Hunter Street.

The latter station will need two construction sites, with one on Hunter Street between O’Connell and Bligh streets – where Frankie’s Pizza resides.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance assured to SMH that the venue’s owners and staff would be compensated, and assisted in relocation.

“Frankie’s is an important part of Sydney’s live music scene and we will make sure it is properly supported during this challenging time,” Constance said.

“Sydney Metro is assigning Frankie’s a dedicated acquisition manager to guide them through this process and to help find another location.”

Reps from the venue have only tangentially acknowledged the news on social media, sharing a post promoting their performance lineup for Saturday, May 15.

“Business as usual this evening mates,” the post read. “Appreciating the flood of goodwill pouring in people. Rock and Roll.”

Development for the metro line isn’t expected to begin until late 2022, and it’s still unclear when Frankie’s Pizza will close.

The news comes in the same weekend that the state government lifted the temporary restrictions placed on Greater Sydney after two new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 were found recently.