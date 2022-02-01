Sydney venue Giant Dwarf has closed permanently

Sydney theatre Giant Dwarf has been forced to shut permanently, after being closed for nearly a year.

The venue’s owners posted the announcement on Friday (January 28), sharing the news “with the heaviest of heart” and explaining that the pandemic had left them “unable to find a way to continue”.

“Even with a reduction in rent during the lockdown period, it is so difficult to continue in such uncertain times and very little funding support,” the statement read. “We simply cannot survive through this ongoing pandemic.”

The management also thanked its staff, sponsors and patrons for their ongoing support of the venue.

“By showing up to our shows, you built a community that truly influenced us all at GD in a beautiful way,” they wrote. “We are forever grateful for the experience and will always remember those nights we all shared.”

View the full statement from the venue below:

The venue, which was founded by The Chaser’s Julian Morrow in 2015, had only recently moved from its original Renwick Street location. Due to a rise in rent price, 2020 saw the venue relocate up the road to 280 Cleveland Street – which also once served as the home of jazz club Venue 505. It was hosting events up until the second Greater Sydney lockdown period – which included Ben Lee‘s ‘Weirder Together’ variety night alongside his wife, actor Ione Skye.

Though the venue was primarily known for stand-up comedy, spoken-word nights and cabaret, Giant Dwarf also had regular musical performances across its eight-year run. Among those who performed at Giant Dwarf include You Am I‘s Tim Rogers, Josh Pyke, Horrorshow, All Our Exes Live In Texas‘ Georgia Mooney, Brendan Maclean and Wolfmother‘s Andrew Stockdale.