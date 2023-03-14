Sydney’s Vivid Live 2023 program announced, featuring Cat Power, Jaguar Jonze, Yaeji and many more

The Sydney Opera House has unveiled its Vivid Live 2023 program, featuring Cat Power, Jaguar Jonze, Yaeji and many more artists.

This year Vivid Live begins Friday May 26 and runs through Saturday June 17. The program unveiled today (March 14) features over 45 artists, including 19 international acts and six Australian exclusives.

The latter include Concert Hall performances by Cat Power, who will recreate Bob Dylan’s historic ‘Dylan goes electric’ Royal Albert Hall set from 1966; Devonté Hynes aka Blood Orange performing selected classical works with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in his first live appearance in Australia in over a decade; José González delivering a stripped-down 20th anniversary celebration of his debut album ‘Veneer’; and Hiatus Kaiyote performing with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

Advertisement

Also coming to Sydney for Vivid Live are Yaeji, Kimbra, Ella Mai, Max Richter, Sleaford Mods, Squarepusher and Alfa Mist, among many others. Performing at both Vivid and Melbourne’s Rising Festival, which also announced its 2023 program today, are Ethel Cain, Thundercat and Weyes Blood.

Local artists Sydneysiders can see at Vivid this year include Budjerah, The Necks, Jen Cloher, Birdz and Fred Leone presenting their collaborative project Girra, and Jaguar Jonze with a performance piece called The Art of Broken Pieces. Australian R&B also has a strong showing at Vivid Live, with Becca Hatch, Ashli, Maina Doe and Pania booked for performances.

Pre-sales for Vivid Live 2023 have begun, while general ticket on-sale begins this Friday at 12pm AEDT. Find more info and the full Vivid Sydney line-up here.

Stay tuned for NME for more Australia festival news