Kelly Rowland, Charli XCX lead new additions to Sydney WorldPride 2023 line-up

Kelly Rowland and Charli XCX lead the new additions to Sydney’s WorldPride 2023 line-up, as organisers reveal next year’s program in full.

Charli will perform as part of Sydney WorldPride’s official opening concert, Live and Proud, which will take place on February 24 at the Domain. Hosted by Courtney Act and Casey Donovan, the opening concert will also feature performances from Kylie Minogue and Jessica Mauboy.

Rowland, who last performed in Sydney in 2019 as part of the Everest horse race event at Randwick Racecourse, will headline WorldPride’s Domain Dance Party on February 26. The seven-hour party will also feature a line-up of local and international DJs curated by Dan Slater.

The new acts join a festival program that includes over 300 events – spanning music, dance, parties, theatre and more – that will take place over the course of WorldPride 2023, which runs from February 17 to March 5, 2023. It will mark the first time WorldPride has taken place in the Southern Hemisphere, and will be run in conjunction with the annual Mardi Gras.

It’s 100 days to go to Sydney WorldPride! 🌈 Explore the full Festival Guide of over 300 events and book now at https://t.co/LgipKLcDuK. pic.twitter.com/pDW0CYyr9Z — Sydney WorldPride 2023 (@SydWorldPride) November 8, 2022

Last month, American indie-pop tiro MUNA and homegrown acts such as G Flip and Peach PRC were announced as part of the festival’s closing concert, Rainbow Republic, on March 5. Other acts billed for the “seven-hour queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing” include Perth queer electro-pop group Alter Boy, plus Vetta Borne, BVT and more.

“The first WorldPride in the Southern Hemisphere is a significant moment for the LGBTQIA+ community both in Australia and in Sydney,” Sydney WorldPride Chief Executive Kate Wickett said in a statement alongside the program. “Now is the time to get ready for the global LGBTQIA+ reunion we’ve all been waiting for!”

See the full Sydney WorldPride 2023 program and purchase tickets for events here.