Sydney’s Abercrombie Hotel will reopen next month with 36-hour launch party

Sydney’s Abercrombie Hotel has announced that it will reopen its doors next month, more than eight years after it first closed in 2014.

The Solotel hospitality group announced news of the reopening yesterday (November 29). All three levels of the venue – located on Broadway in Chippendale – will open to the public on December 23, after which operators have organised a 36-hour launch party lasting until 5am on Christmas morning. That party will be followed by a seven-day event program beginning on Boxing Day.

The 36-hour opening party will feature DJs Mike Who, Andy Garvey, Ayebatonye and Dameeeela, with acts spread across Abercrombie’s ground floor nightclub, cocktail lounge and rooftop terrace. The subsequent week-long program will conclude on New Year’s Day, with events hosted by the likes of House of Mince and Motorik, the latter of whom promised a global headliner for its New Year’s Eve event.

Head here to see Abercrombie’s full reopening program. Speaking of the return of the 1938-built, heritage-listed venue in a press statement, Solotel CEO Elliot Solomon said: “There’s a strong sense of responsibility reopening the Abercrombie given that formative memories of generations of Sydney partiers, including myself, were forged here.

“This new era for the Abercrombie is focused on helping to redefine the meaning of Sydney’s social scene”.

Solotel have acquired a 24-hour liquor licence for Abercrombie’s reopening. The hospitality group, who also operate Surry Hills’ Clock Hotel and the Golden Sheaf in Double Bay, purchased the Abercrombie in 2016, two years after its initial closure. It has since undergone refurbishment.

News of the Abercrombie Hotel’s impending reopening comes shortly after it was announced Melbourne’s John Curtin Hotel had been saved on the brink of permanent closure.

Last week, it was announced that operators of the longstanding Carlton venue – thought to have been sold to make way for apartments – had signed a 10-year lease agreement with the building’s new owners, with Curtin publican Ben Russell saying the pub now “can continue to host live music well into the future”.