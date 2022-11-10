Sydney’s City Recital Hall announces 2023 program featuring Peaches, Emma Donovan and more

Sydney venue City Recital Hall has announced its inaugural 2023 season, dubbed ‘01 | 23’

The season will run from January 19 to March 24. Emma Donovan and Paul Grabowsky will begin the season with their joint ode to the history of country gospel, followed up by a performance from New Zealand’s The Chills in February.

Peaches, meanwhile, will take to the Recital Hall stage as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations for her album ‘The Teaches of Peaches’, which she’ll perform in full. That performance forms part of the season’s Sydney WorldPride festivities, which will also welcome singer, songwriter, and actor Nakhane.

Yann Tiersen will also appear throughout the season’s month-long run, with Tiersen’s performance marking his first Australian show in five years. Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Deborah Cheetham’s ‘Woven Song’, and Monolake and Electric Indigo round out the program.

Celebrating 50 years since the formation of Neu!, the band’s co-founder Michael Rother will perform at City Recital Hall on March 23. See the full program for Recital Music Hall’s ‘01 | 23’ season below. Tickets to the venue’s first season are available now here.

Ahead of its debut season, City Recital Hall will be the first Australian venue to install a 360-degree spatial audio sound system, which Director of Programming Stuart Rogers said “provides an amazing foundation for us to create elevated contemporary music experiences”.

He continued in a press statement: “As a curator, I’m driven to present artists who connect deeply with audiences, and I’ve seen or worked with each of the artists represented in our inaugural season. When it comes down to it, we’re connecting one of the world’s best stages with the world’s most compelling and charismatic performers.”

The program is divided into three categories which maximise the venue’s sound (Singular Voices), lighting (Switched On), or a combination of both (Sound and Vision). City Recital Hall has this year hosted performances from Aldous Harding, Julia Jacklin, Alex the Astronaut, Paul Kelly, Cedric Burnside and Martha Marlow, among others.

The City Recital Hall ’01 | 23′ Program is:

JANUARY

Thursday 19 — Switched On: Emma Donovan & Paul Grabowsky

Wednesday 25 — Deborah Cheetham’s Woven Song

FEBRUARY:

Thursday 16 — Switched On: The Chills

MARCH:

Friday 3 — Switched On: Nakhane

Saturday 4 — Switched On: The Teaches of Peaches

Tuesday 7 — Singular Voices: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Saturday 18 — Switched On: Yann Tiersen

Thursday 23 — Switched On: Michael Rother – 50 years of Neu!

Friday 24 — Switched On: Monolake & Electric Indigo