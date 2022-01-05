Sydney’s King Street Carnival postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Sydney’s King Street Carnival has been postponed, due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak across New South Wales.

Originally set to take place across January 14 – 16 across various Sydney venues, more than 100 acts were on board to play the event, including Amyl & The Sniffers, Kaiit, Middle Kids, Confidence Man, Budjerah and more.

In a statement on social media, King Street Carnival organisers wrote “It’s with a You Am I-esque heavy heart that due to the current COVID outbreak the upcoming King Street Carnival event on Jan 14, 15, 16 will need to be postponed.

“Whilst the decision is a very difficult one for everyone involved, with case numbers spiralling and the ongoing uncertainty around the current outbreak, we as organisers don’t feel that now is the right time to be bringing large crowds into the local community.”

Today (January 5), NSW recorded 35,054 new cases, the most the state has ever recorded in a 24-hour period.

“As all event producers in these times need to be, we are forever optimistic and are currently working with all artists, agents, suppliers and relevant authorities to find a suitable reschedule date that ensures the integrity of the event and quality of the line-up remains intact,” King Street Carnival organisers’ statement continued.

“We appreciate how frustrating this is for all of you who have purchased tickets, but we would like to ask for your patience while we find another date and for all ticket holders to hold on to their tickets in the meantime.”

King Street Carnival is just the latest event to be cancelled as Australia deals with a large amount of COVID-19 cases, the majority of which are suspected to be the Omicron variant.

Yours & Owls cancelled their NYE event in Wollongong, while new restrictions brought in by the Western Australian government meant that Perth festival Origin Fields has had to cancel just two days before it was set to open, despite the Perth Cup horse race being allowed to go ahead on New Year’s Day.