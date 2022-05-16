Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel has been saved by new management, will continue as a music venue

The bandroom at Eora/Sydney’s iconic Lansdowne Hotel will no longer be shut down, the venue’s team have confirmed.

Back in February, Mary’s Live – who had been handling the Lansdowne’s live music operations since 2017 – announced that the building’s landlords had decided to shutter the bandroom to make way for hostel-style accommodation.

They noted at the time that the decision was “not a part of our vision for the Lansdowne” and as such they had “decided to call time on [their] custodianship” of the venue altogether, saying that the Lansdowne would cease operations as a music venue in April.

Despite the announcement, artists have continued to announce gigs at the venue; between now and the end of July, acts like Kirin J Callinan, Big Twisty & The Funknasty, Flyying Colours and The Faim all have shows booked for the Lansdowne. Until now, it was unconfirmed whether that meant plans to dismantle the bandroom had been postponed, or scrapped altogether.

According to new signage, the answer is neither – as reported today (May 16) by Purple Sneakers, an entirely new management team has taken over the Lansdowne, and has proudly declared that “live music is here to stay”.

At the time of writing, it is unconfirmed exactly who took over from the Mary’s Live team, and how they convinced the venue’s landlord to walk back on their plans to renovate. NME has reached out to the venue and Mary’s Live for comment.

The Lansdowne Hotel, which first opened in 1932, operated as one of Sydney’s prime hotspots for live music throughout the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s. It was eventually shut in 2015, before being reopened by the Mary’s team (led by Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham) in 2017.

“2022 was shaping up to be one of the busiest [years] at the Lansdowne,” Smyth and Graham said in their statement from back in February, noting that they “will forever be proud of what was achieved” in their four years of running the venue. They assured regulars that they would not be leaving the live music scene, endeavouring to “provid[e] stages for new and emerging voices at Mary’s Underground and in venues yet to come”.

“The Lansdowne came to be a figurehead in the recapturing of our collective conscience, a bulwark against the tide of closures and a voice against the apathy that had snuck into the core of the conversations around our vital nighttime culture,” they wrote. “The Lansdowne showed the power of art and its deeply important role in our city and our culture.”

Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Lansdowne served as the setting of the ‘Empty Room Sessions’ video series. Among the bands to have performed for that include PLANET, The Buoys and Party Dozen.

Since its 2017 reopening, notable acts to perform at the Lansdowne include Amyl And The Sniffers, Girl In Red, Wolf Alice, IDLES and Billie Eilish.

In a review of Violent Soho’s performance there in February 2020, NME’s David James Young wrote: “You could probably hazard a guess as to what ensued: Bodies went flying, manes of hair thrashed in time with Mikey Richards’ pounding drums and the singing got so loud that frontman Luke Boerdam could have dropped off-mic at any time and allowed the pub choir to take the reins.”