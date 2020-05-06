Sydney’s mayor calls for Carriageworks to be saved using Powerhouse Museum relocation funds

The Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore, has called for the NSW government to divert $1.5billion from plans to relocate the Powerhouse Museum into saving Carriageworks.

The Sydney venue and arts centre went into voluntary administration yesterday (May 5), due to an “irreparable loss of income” after the sudden cancellation/postponement of six months of activities due to restrictions on public gatherings.

Moore made the suggestion in an impassioned op-ed in The Sydney Morning Herald this morning (May 6), which criticised state and federal governments for their lack of support for the arts during the coronavirus pandemic.

“What is it about Australians that leads us to chronically undervalue our arts and culture?” Moore wrote.

“It’s beyond time the state and federal governments ended their abandonment of artists, performers and those administering the arts organisations. They are left with the impression their jobs are not “real” jobs, not important to our country like, say, mining or professional football.

“The NSW government has committed $1.5 billion to the incredibly unpopular and shortsighted plan to relocate the Powerhouse Museum. That is money that could be better spent supporting Carriageworks and other organisations that are so vital to us all.”

Moore also called attention to dwindling funding for the arts on a state and federal level prior to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “miserable amount…taken up – as mandated – by the flagship companies such as Opera Australia or the Australian Ballet”.

“With three-fifths thus allocated, there is precious little left for the local companies or individual artists,” she said.

Moore’s call comes simultaneously with reports that the NSW government is considering a Sydney Opera House takeover of the venue, with sources claiming a new operator was ready even before it went to administration.