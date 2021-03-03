Sydney’s Old 505 Theatre to close in March

Newtown theatre space The Old 505 Theatre, AKA Venue 505, will close its doors at the end of the month.

In a statement released this week by directors Cameron Undy and Kerri Glasscock, the venue was deemed “untenable” in the live music climate faced by the city in the wake of the pandemic.

“It is now time for all of us to explore new business models to ensure that we can all enjoy the art we love in the city we love,” they said.

Advertisement

“We are so very thankful for all your support over the past 16 years, we really could not have made it through this past year without your support.”

Read the venue’s full statement below:

A message from our Directors:After 16 years, and the craziest year imaginable we have decided to not renew our lease at… Posted by Venue 505 on Sunday, February 28, 2021

The Old 505 Theatre originally opened in 2004 out of a Sydney warehouse. It later moved to Cleveland Street in Surry Hills, before relocating to Newtown in September 2015.

Describing itself as “Sydney’s only 100% performance-focused, artist-run live music venue”, the venue was also the first theatre to reopen in Sydney following the initial easing of restrictions circa July 2020.

Among the artists that performed at the venue in 2020 include Sarah Blasko, Elana Stone and Laurence Pike.

Advertisement

The venue will continue to run shows throughout March, including performances from singer-songwriter Darren Hanlon and jazz guitarist Hilary Geddes.

For a full list of shows and tickets, visit The Old 505’s website.