Sydney’s Old 505 Theatre to close Newtown venue in March: “We don’t know what the future holds”

Newtown performance space The Old 505 Theatre – aka Venue 505 – will close its doors for the final time next month, almost exactly a year after its owners first announced plans to shutter operations.

Last March, directors Cameron Undy and Kerri Glasscock deemed the venue “untenable” in the live music climate Sydney faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. An outpouring of local support and financial assistance – including $200,000 from the state government’s Live Music Support Fund – helped the pair keep the 505 afloat for another year, however, in a new statement, they’ve conceded that the current state of affairs is “just too much” to justify staying open.

Announcing plans to close the venue indefinitely last Friday (February 4), Undy and Glasscock said: “The past decade has been incredibly difficult for Sydney venues from lockouts, archaic regulation, pressures of gentrification and rising cost of business; but nothing has compared to the impacts we have felt this past two years. We have worked hard to reimagine our offering, our business model and to just keep going.

“We teamed up with our friends at Sydney Fringe to share space, reduce risk and safeguard the venue; we have had tremendous support from the building trustees and Government that kept us going for the past 24 months, but the reality of operating in this environment for a third year is simply untenable.

“The new year’s wave of Omicron has thrown our sectors plans for recovery out the window, exposed our fragility and to be frank, is just too much. So we have made the decision to wrap up 505 and stop presenting work at the Newtown venue, as such the last Acoustic Ritual gigs will be in March and then we will hit stop and take a long breath.”

Though the pair did not dismiss the idea of continuing the 505’s legacy in other forms – “I am sure we will pop up here and there and we will of course continue to find ways to provide gigs to artists and space to creatives where we can,” they wrote – Undy and Glasscock confirmed they have no plans to relocate the 505 to another physical space.

“We don’t know what the future holds for 505, [but] it is unlikely we will have a permanent bricks and mortar space again, certainly not in the near future,” they said.

The news comes just days after it was announced that another iconic Sydney venue, The Lansdowne Hotel, would be shutting its bandroom in April. That venue’s closure, it was reported, came down to the owners’ landlords’ decision to renovate the upstairs performance space into hostel accommodation. At the start of the month, too, the Giant Dwarf comedy theatre was forced to shut permanently.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, City of Sydney Labor councillor Linda Scott called on premier Dominic Perrottet to offer support to the city’s live entertainment sector, “to stop the death of Sydney’s fun”.

Describing the Old 505, Lansdowne and Giant Dwarf as “the holy trinity of independent live music and creative spaces in Sydney”, she continued: “Their deaths will be added to the COVID count, but the truth is their demise began well before the pandemic. The closure of these three once-vibrant Sydney venues lays bare the legacy of inaction from all levels of government.”

In his own statement, John Graham – NSW’s Shadow Minister for Music – said Undy and Glasscock had been “a driving force for independent music and theatre in Sydney for nearly two decades”. He too called for an increase in government support for the city’s performing arts industry, writing: “Sydney has been in the grip of a grassroots venue crisis. This is now one of its lowest points.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. It is possible to back grassroots venues with the financial and regulatory support to keep their doors open, even in the face of lockouts, lockdowns and Omicron. If we don’t step up the support, Sydney will be unrecognisable.”