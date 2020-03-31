Sydney’s Studios 301 launch ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative, gifting free mixes to artists

Sydney’s famed Studios 301 has launched a new Pay It Forward initiative, allowing musicians to gift a free online mix to an artist of their choice.

Artists wishing to participate in the new scheme should purchase a full price regular mix with studio engineer Simon Cohen (Lizzo, Will.I.Am, Justin Bieber, Thelma Plum). Cohen will then gift a free mix to an artist of their choice, whoever it may be.

“It could be your best friend, your favourite artist or someone you’ve never met,” Cohen wrote in a statement.

“I’m not challenging everyone else to match this. I know that not everyone is in a position where this makes sense for them but I’d love to do my part for binding the music industry closer together and help everyone get world-class sounding music out onto the streaming platform.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the studio has suspended all in-person bookings until May 31. An online mixing service has taken its place.

Studios 301 has been offering a 30% discount on mixes for artists struggling after coronavirus-related cancellations. Only those who pay full price will be able to ‘Pay It Forward’ however.

The studio was set to host the music industry conference FastForward this month, prior to its cancellation due to public gatherings restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus.