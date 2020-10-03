Syrup release fun and funky new single, ‘Turn’

Brisbane alt-pop duo Syrup have released a new single, ‘Turn’.

Dropping yesterday (October 3), ‘Turn’ is Syrup’s – the project of childhood friends Harry Pratt and Henry Anderson – third single in 2020, following ‘Line’ and their first self-produced track ‘Sun’.

Watch the vibrant and colourful visualiser for the new release below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Pratt described Syrup’s process of creating ‘Turn’ and their fresh creative turn. “After taking some time stepping back to realign our choices in aesthetic of production, taste and ideas we decided to move along and further down the path of funk,” he explained. “This track was therefore built totally around the bassline and we are stoked that we channelled the energy of the low-end in this case.

“Lyrically the song takes place in an alternate space where someone is drawing their problems from their environment and is fighting the urge to leave.

“Tackling the age-old problem of feeling like you’re stuck in a place you don’t want to be and fighting to get out.”

Syrup released their debut EP ‘The Sponge’ last year, produced by Slum Sociable’s Edward Quinn.

Advertisement

Also in 2019, Syrup played two sold-out headline shows in support of their EP launch, as well as securing support slots for the likes of Jaguar Jonze, Miami Horror and Slum Sociable.