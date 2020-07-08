System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan says Black Lives Matter “never had legitimacy”

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has shared more political thoughts in a new Instagram post.

Dolmayan has shared a series of controversial right-wing views over the past few months, calling President Donald Trump the “greatest friend to minorities” in the US.

He’s now hit out at the Black Lives Matter movement, saying it “never had legitimacy” and calling it a “propaganda tool” for the Democrat Party.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Dolmayan shared a photo of 8-year-old girl Secoreia Turner, who was killed at the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia as gun violence sweeps the city.

The photo shared sees a photo of Turner, along with the words “Say Her Name” and the caption: “BLM radicals murdered this young girl… for ‘crossing’ an illegally placed barricade”.

“The supposed black lives matter movement never had legitimacy in my view and were always a Democratic Party fundraiser and propaganda tool,” Dolmayan wrote.

“Along with antifa they have shown themselves to be the enemy of the people of the United States and have adopted lawlessness emboldened by a sensationalist media and the moronic Hollywood elites who pander to them at every opportunity.

“They will be brought to justice but when? How many more innocents need to be murdered before we come to our senses.”

Advertisement

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian recently defended Dolmayan’s controversial comments, despite the pair having “extremely polarised political differences”.

“Remember irrespective of the stance, only artists that truly care and are impassioned will risk alienating their base for what they consider the truth,” Tankian wrote of criticism of his bandmate’s comments.

“Our dilemma and possible fallacy is that we have two in one band. Some may consider that a weakness but the artistic, political and social dichotomy if not quadrichotomy (not a word) has made System Of A Down what it is today.”