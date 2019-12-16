System Of A Down drummer on new music: “Maybe it’s time to put the bullshit aside”

John Dolmayan has reignited hopes of new music from System Of A Down in the wake of guitarist John Frusciante’s return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The drummer, who still performs live with System Of A Down despite the band last releasing an album in 2005, said the news about Frusciante shows that groups can put “bullshit aside” and “work together for a common goal”.

Referencing three bands that have regrouped to write and perform new music recently – Tool, Rage Against The Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers – the System Of A Down drummer wrote on Instagram: “Three of these bands can get out of their own way and work together for a common goal, maybe the fourth can as well.

“Perhaps it’s time to put all the bullshit aside, check the massive egos at the door, and do together what none of us can do alone. Maybe, just maybe a Christmas miracle will happen. Maybe it can be a System Of A Down.”

The last records released by System Of A Down were companion pieces ‘Memorize’ and ‘Hypnotize’ (2005). Since then, the band has periodically toured with original members Serj Tankian (lead vocals, keyboards), Daron Malakian (vocals, guitar), Shavo Odadjian (bass, backing vocals) and John Dolmayan (drums)

In other news lead singer Serj Tankian has said that he wants to share System Of A Down‘s unreleased material with fans.