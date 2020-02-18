News Music News

System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan and Serj Tankian unveil ‘Starman’ cover

It's a warped twist on Bowie's classic...

Nick Reilly
System Of A Down and David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust (Picture: Getty)

System Of A Down‘s John Dolmayan and Serj Tankian have unveiled their cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Starman’.

The track is taken from Dolmayan’s upcoming covers album ‘These Grey Men’ and sees the pair providing a warped and up-tempo take on Bowie’s 1972 hit.

As well as delivering their take on the ‘Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust’ classic, the pair have also teamed up for a cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Road to Nowhere’ — with Tankian providing vocals once more.

Dolmayan said of the new record: “While I was driving, I’d put on satellite radio and listen to whatever came on. Oftentimes, I’d hear something and ask myself how I would play or arrange it.”

He added: “I actually started to make a list of about 30 songs I might cover someday. I just got inspiration from desert driving and listening to music. System wasn’t making music at the time, but I needed an outlet for my artistic energy. So, I whittled down the list and reached out to some artists I wanted to work with.”

Last month, Dolmayan also released his cover of Radiohead’s ‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)‘, teaming up with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows on the track.

In December 2019, Dolmayan also voiced his hope that System Of A Down will record new music in the wake of guitarist John Frusciante’s return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Dolmayan, who is still System Of A Down’s drummer despite the band last releasing an album in 2005, said the news about Frusciante shows that groups can put “bullshit aside” and “work together for a common goal”.

System Of A Down will head out on a European tour in June – including a headline slot at Download Festival.

