System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has claimed that he is in no danger of being fired from the group, despite his vocal support of US President Donald Trump.

Dolmayan outraged a number of the band’s fans earlier this month when he spoke out in praise of Trump, describing him as “the greatest friend to minorities.”

The band’s singer Serj Tankian, on the other hand, is an outspoken critic of Trump who recently called for the President’s resignation and likened his government to corrupt regimes across the world.

Now, Dolmayan has posted a lengthy follow-up post in which he says his posts are aimed at “the silent ones who think they are alone in a world where their thoughts are alien or wrong.”

Addressing “those of you who think you are coming from a morally superiror position” he continued, “You don’t want free speech, you can’t handle free speech because you are cowards and need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep.

“I’m lucky, I’m in an industry where you CAN be honest about your views wherever they fall with little to no repercussions. I don’t rely on a movie studio, label, media or anyone else who will bow down to pandering political correctness and am in no danger whatsoever of ‘losing my job’ because you don’t like what I have to say.”

Dolmayan concluded by declaring: “This is a dangerous time where free thought and speech is under attack but it will pass, the next generation is watching as they always do and they will overcome your insanity.” He then wished the US president a happy birthday.

It’s not the first time Dolmayan has expanded on his views. In a 13-minute video response a few days after his initial expression of support for Trump, Dolmayan said: “You’d be surprised at how civil our conversations are, especially between me and Serj, who seem to have the most diverging opinions on things.”