System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan says there are “differing opinions” within the band

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has spoken about the “differing opinions” within the band, saying that he doesn’t find himself agreeing with frontman Serj Tankian‘s views “very often these days”.

Dolmayan shocked many SOAD fans last week when he spoke out in praise of Donald Trump, saying that the US President is “the greatest friend to minorities”.

Tankian, on the other hand, likened Trump to “other corrupt, undemocratic leaders” during a takedown of his much-criticised response to the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

Advertisement

Dolmayan has now spoken out on the “differing opinions” within SOAD as he addressed fans during a 13-minute video that he posted to Instagram over the weekend.

“We have differing opinions in System Of A Down. That shouldn’t be a shock to anybody, because you have four individuals: we’re not always like-minded and don’t always agree on everything,” he said. “But you’d be surprised at how civil our conversations are, especially between me and Serj, who seem to have the most diverging opinions on things.

“I have a lot of respect for Serj and his opinions, although I don’t agree with them very often these days. And that’s okay. We expand each other’s horizons — I like to think that he learns from me and I learn from him.”

Dolmayan said that since he made his remarks about Trump he’d received messages from some of his followers thanking him for “putting out a viewpoint that’s a little bit different”.

Advertisement

“Some of you have been sending me messages – in fact, quite a few – saying that you are thankful that I get out there and I put out a viewpoint that’s a little bit different,” he said. “Others of you have been upset, disappointed, and have voiced their disappointment in different ways – some have been positive and some negative.

“I take everything really lightly and I really don’t get too bothered by it. But I have had some dialogue with some people and I’ve enjoyed that – people that think differently, have a different perspective, and I really like getting that perspective.”

The drummer added: “Look, guys, a lot of you are very young, and as you gain experience in life, you will have different ways of looking at things and different perspectives, and it won’t mean as much to you to fit into certain boxes that people set for you. And I guess in a lot of ways that’s what’s happened to me, although I’ve always tended to think more conservatively.”

System Of A Down are part of the line-up for ‘Download TV’, a virtual festival that Download Festival are broadcasting online this weekend.