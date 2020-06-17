System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian says fans who love their music and Donald Trump are “hypocrites”

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has shared an early politically charged song by the band, telling fans that if they love both that track and Donald Trump then they are “hypocrites”.

The message is the latest political statement to emerge from within the band, with Tankian and drummer John Dolmayan voicing their opposing views on Trump and the politics of SOAD over the past few weeks.

After previously questioning in a recent interview if certain fans really listened to his and SOAD’s lyrics, Tankian shared the lyrics to the band’s early demo ‘Temper’ on his Instagram in a post yesterday (June 16).

Advertisement

“A very early @systemofadown song that was on one of our demos — lyrics below,” Tankian wrote in the accompanying caption, adding: “If you love this song or play along to it and love Trump, you’re a hypocrite — just a simple fact.”

You can hear System Of A Down’s ‘Temper’, which was recorded before Dolmayan joined the band, below.

Tankian has been a vocal critic of Trump during his time in office, and he recently called on Black Lives Matter protesters to “force the regime to resign”.

Dolmayan, on the other hand, has praised Trump as being the “greatest friend to minorities” and said that he wasn’t in fear of losing his place in the band due to his support for the President.

Advertisement

The drummer spoke about the inter-band tensions within SOAD during an interview over the weekend in which he admitted that the band are “very unlikely to make new music” in the future.