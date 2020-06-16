System Of A Down are “very unlikely to make new music”, says John Dolmayan

System Of A Down‘s John Dolmayan has admitted that the band are “very unlikely to make new music” in the future.

The drummer has been outspoken on social media and in interviews recently on the future of the band, claiming back in April that there is “too much drama and bullshit” around the band for them to commit to recording new material.

Speaking during last weekend’s virtual ‘DownloadTV’ event — which was broadcast online in place of this year’s axed festival, which SOAD had been due to headline — Dolmayan voiced his belief that it would be “so simple” for the band to go back into the studio, adding: “We have the music. We just can’t get out of our own way on that one.”

Advertisement “But there’s egos involved and, quite frankly, wisdom isn’t always something you achieve in older age – sometimes you achieve stubbornness, and we just can’t get out of our own way on that one,” Dolmayan said. “But I would like to say that it is a band issue. I know that certain members of my band have been blamed in the past, but at the end of the day it takes four people to make the music we make and it takes four people not to make it.

“So I want the fans to know that as much as I personally want it to happen, or have wanted it to happen in the past, there are things that that are not in anybody’s control, and no one member of System Of A Down is greater than the other – especially in regards to making an album.”

The drummer added: “So unless the four of us get on the same page at the exact same time and the stars align, I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll make new music, which is a sadness, because I think we have a lot to offer still.”

Earlier this week, Dolmayan told his followers on Instagram that he does not believe his place in the band is under threat due to his vocal support for Donald Trump.