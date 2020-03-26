News Music News

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian slams Donald Trump’s coronavirus comments as “Nepotism, egocentricity and stupidity”

Trump is currently under fire for claims the US will be "raring to go" by Easter

Patrick Clarke
Serj Tankian / Donald Trump
Serj Tankian / Donald Trump (Picture: Getty)

System Of A Down‘s Serj Tankian has attacked US President Donald Trump’s latest comments on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent press conference, Trump responded to criticism of his statements that the US will be “opened up and raring to go” by Easter, accusing the media of fake news reports aimed at harming his chances of re-election.

“We’ve done one hell of a job, nobody’s done the job that we’ve done and it’s lucky that you have this group here right now for this problem, or you wouldn’t even have a country left,” the President said.

Advertisement

Tankian responded on Twitter, slamming Trump’s comments as “Nepotism, egocentricity, and stupidity at its best.”

Last month, meanwhile, Tankian and his System Of A Down Bandmate John Dolmayan unveiled a cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Starman’.

The track is taken from Dolmayan’s upcoming covers album ‘These Grey Men’ and sees the pair providing a warped and up-tempo take on Bowie’s 1972 hit.

As well as delivering their take on the ‘Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust’ classic, the pair have also teamed up for a cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Road to Nowhere’ — with Tankian providing vocals once more.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.