SZA covers Erykah Badu and debuts ‘SOS’ songs at arena tour opener

SZA kicked off her North American arena tour this week, debuting ‘SOS’ songs and covering Erykah Badu – see photos, footage, the full setlist and more below.

The singer will tour her long-awaited second album, which was released last November, across the country for the next month. Dates began in Columbus, Ohio and Chicago this week (February 21 and 22).

At the first show of the tour in Columbus, SZA gave live debuts to ‘SOS’ tracks ‘PSA’, ‘Seek & Destroy’, ‘Notice Me’, ‘Conceited’, ‘Gone Girl’, ‘Kill Bill’ and more as part of a mammoth 32-song setlist that also saw her cover Badu’s ‘Bag Lady’ and perform her Kendrick Lamar (‘All The Stars’) and Doja Cat (‘Kiss Me More‘) collaborations.

See footage, photos and the full setlist from the Columbus gig on February 21 below.

SZA played:

‘PSA’

‘Seek & Destroy’

‘Notice Me’

‘Conceited’

‘Love Galore’

‘Broken Clocks’

‘Forgiveless’

‘Used’

‘Bag Lady’ (Erykah Badu cover)

‘Blind’

‘Shirt’

‘Too Late’

‘Smoking On My Ex Pack’

‘All The Stars’

‘Prom’

‘Garden (Say It Like Dat)’

‘F2F’

‘Drew Barrymore’

‘Doves In The Wind’

‘Low’

‘Open Arms’

‘Supermodel’

‘Special’

‘Nobody Gets Me’

‘Gone Girl’

‘SOS’

‘Kiss Me More’

‘Love Language’

‘Snooze’

‘Kill Bill’

‘I Hate U’

‘The Weekend’

‘Good Days’

See the full list of tour dates and buy your tickets here. Omar Apollo is set to open for SZA on all dates.

SZA plays the following:

FEBRUARY 2023

24 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

25 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

27 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

28 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

MARCH 2023

02 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

04 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

07 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

09 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

10 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

13 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

14 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

16 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

18 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

19 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

22 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

Elsewhere this week SZA broke a seven-year chart record in the US as ‘SOS’ celebrated its ninth week at Number One.

The long-awaited album has been riding high in the charts ever since it dropped and celebrated its ninth week at the summit of the Billboard 200 chart, making it the first album by a woman to hit that milestone in seven years. In its ninth week, the record sold 93,000 equivalent album units.

The ninth chart-topping week breaks a record held by Adele‘s ’25’ since March 2016, with Taylor Swift the only other woman to achieve the mark in the last 10 years with ‘1989’.