SZA details forthcoming sophomore album ‘S.O.S.’

SZA has shared the title and release timeline of her much-anticipated sophomore album, the follow-up to 2017 debut ‘Ctrl’.

Discussing the album in an interview with Billboard published yesterday (November 16), SZA revealed that the project is titled ‘S.O.S.’, and is set for release sometime in December. The singer said she’s “currently stressed” about the album’s impending deadline and elaborated on the “red tape” that comes with its release.

“I hate the red tape analytics of dropping anything, it’s so stressful,” SZA said. “I could literally burst into tears and run through this wall at any moment. I am effectively falling apart.” SZA clarified that while the album rollout “requires a lot of attention and manoeuvring”, she’s more stressed about the expectations that accompany her music.

“It’s not like the album pressure, it’s just, life is fucking hard”, she said. “To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is fucking crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it’s meant for a machine.”

The singer later discussed the delays that have surrounded ‘S.O.S.’ She cited her grandmother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease as one such delay, alongside her touring schedule and the COVID-19 pandemic. Elsewhere in the interview, SZA said the demands of consistent music have made her reflect on the longevity of her career, noting that “chasing after superstardom” is not “sustainable.”

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity”, SZA said. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

SZA’s ‘S.O.S.’ update comes after her recent claim that she’s in no rush to release the album, telling Complex last month that “when my shit comes out, it comes out.” She later revealed that she’d written 100 songs for ‘S.O.S.’, claiming at the time that it would arrive “any day now.”

She released the album’s lead single ‘Shirt’ later that month, and followed it up last week with a teaser clip titled ‘PSA’. SZA will serve as the musical guest for an episode of Saturday Night Live next month alongside host Keke Palmer. The December 3 episode will mark SZA’s second appearance on the show, having performed the ‘Ctrl’ tracks ‘Love Galore’ and ‘The Weekend’ during a 2017 episode.