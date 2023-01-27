SZA hints at future collaboration with Miley Cyrus

SZA has hinted at a future collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

The singer was congratulating Cyrus on hitting Number One in the US singles charts with new single ‘Flowers’, one spot ahead of SZA’s own track ‘Kill Bill’.

The R&B singer-songwriter last month released her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’, which follows on from her 2017 debut ‘CTRL’, and this week teased future “surprises” for fans and hinted at a forthcoming deluxe edition of the new album.

Advertisement

One of those surprises may be a Cyrus collaboration, if a new tweet from SZA is to be believed.

Reacting to Cyrus’ chart-topping success, SZA tweeted: “MAJOR congrats to Miley !!!” adding: “Excited for her album and to work together.”

MAJOR congrats to Miley !!! Excited for her album and to work together 🤍 — SZA (@sza) January 25, 2023

“You are KILLING it,” Cyrus responded. “Congratulations! Sending love.”

You are KILLING it 🤍 Congratulations! Sending love 💋 https://t.co/36xKHceTe3 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 25, 2023

During an interview with Most Requested Live this month, SZA said she had “100 or so” leftover tracks (via Hypebae) from the ‘SOS’ sessions.

Advertisement

“There are still songs that didn’t make the album that I wanted to make the album, but that’s what deluxe and things are for,” she explained.

“Sometimes it’s 10 songs that didn’t make the cut, so we’ll see. I’m going to throw them all out there because… No one can say I didn’t give the music. So when I disappear for another five years, there will be more. There will be more to speak for me.”

The original version of ‘SOS’ boasts collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Travis Scott as well as a sample of Ol’ Dirty Bastard. SZA was said to have teamed up with Lizzo on a song called ‘Boy From South Detroit’, but it did not appear on the album.

Lizzo did, however, secretly appear on the song ‘F2F’.