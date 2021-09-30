SZA joins Kali Uchis on new version of ‘Fue Mejor’

Kali Uchis has shared a new version of her track ‘Fue Mejor’ featuring SZA – watch the pair’s video for the track below.

The original song appeared on Uchis’ recent album ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’, which came out last November, and the new version features a fresh verse from SZA, who sings in Spanish for the very first time.

“This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment,” Uchis said in a statement.

Watch the ‘Fue Mejor’ video below:

Reviewing Kali Uchis’ ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “Whether you’ve spent the last few months being pestered by a cartoon owl to keep up with memorising basic Spanish or you’re fully fluent, Uchis’ second album – and her first full Spanish release – is more proof, if you needed it, that language barriers don’t need to restrict our enjoyment of music.”

SZA, meanwhile, has been sharing a handful of new songs across 2021. Last month, she surprise-released three new songs on an anonymous Soundcloud page. She confirmed the tracks – ‘Nightbird’, ‘I Hate You’ and ‘Joni’ – were her work by tweeting a link to the page and saying she was “dumping random thoughts”.

The singer also recently shared her take on ‘The Anonymous Ones’ for the soundtrack of the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

Prior to the release of the new material, SZA joked that she was “probably about to scrap all of [the next record] and start from scratch”. “I think they’ll be surprised to know that it’s not what they thought, and it’s not coming when they thought,” she added. “I hope that they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”