SZA reveals official cover artwork for second album ‘S.O.S.’

SZA has shared the official cover artwork for her second studio album ‘S.O.S.’ – check it out below.

The R&B singer is due to release the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ this month, but has not yet confirmed an exact date.

This week SZA took to social media to post the upcoming record’s front cover, which sees her sporting an ‘S.O.S.’-branded St. Louis Blues hockey jersey while perching on a springboard over the ocean.

As Pitchfork reports, the aforementioned sports team subsequently responded to the nod on Twitter.

See the ‘S.O.S.’ artwork in the post below.

Announcing the album last month, SZA said she was “currently stressed” over the impending deadline for the project and elaborated on the “red tape” that comes with its release.

“I could literally burst into tears and run through this wall at any moment,” she wrote. “I am effectively falling apart.”

The singer also discussed the delays that have surrounded ‘S.O.S.’, citing her grandmother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, her touring schedule, and COVID as reasons for the postponements.

SZA shared the single ‘Shirt’ back in October, before posting a sultry ‘PSA’ teaser video last month.

Earlier this year, SZA revealed that she had written 100 songs for her new album, adding that it could be released “any day” although she previously said she was in no rush to drop it.

SZA will serve as the musical guest on tomorrow night’s episode (December 3) of Saturday Night Live, with US actress Keke Palmer on hosting duties.