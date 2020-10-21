SZA says unreleased song at end of ‘Hit Different’ video is “in clearance” for release

SZA has revealed that the unreleased song that plays at the end of the music video for ‘Hit Different’ is currently in clearance and will be receiving an official release.

The song, which is reportedly titled ‘Good Days’ and features Jacob Collier, closes out the music video for SZA’s latest single, stretching just under 2 minutes in length.

Twitter user @TheSweetenerE told SZA on the website that they need her album while posting a snippet of the video, which SZA then retweeted, saying “This song is in clearance as we speak”.

This song is in clearance as we speak . https://t.co/jmHOf1Pidi — SZA (@sza) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

The music video for ‘Hit Different’ dropped early last month. It was directed by SZA herself, produced by The Neptunes and features Ty Dolla $ign.

The track marked SZA’s first solo release since she dropped her highly-acclaimed debut album in 2017, ‘Ctrl’.

SZA has been teasing new music for some time now, sharing her mother’s reaction to it back in July.

“Such rich variations in texture, tone and tempos,” SZA’s mother said to her daughter via text message.

“And I was surprised and touched by the sweet homage to your granny. Love it and love you and thank you so much for stepping out of what’s comfortable to share it with me. I feel so special.”

Advertisement