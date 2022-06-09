SZA shares deluxe edition of ‘Ctrl’ to celebrate fifth anniversary

SZA has shared a deluxe edition of her lauded 2017 album ‘Ctrl’ to celebrate its fifth anniversary today (June 9).

The singer’s critically acclaimed debut album remains her only record to date, and the expanded edition was teased earlier this week ahead of its anniversary.

The new edition includes an alternate version of ‘Ctrl’ track and Travis Scott collaboration ‘Love Galore’, alongside previously unreleased tracks called ‘2AM’, ‘Miles’, ‘Percolator’, ‘Tread Carefully’, ‘Awkward’ and ‘Jodie’.

In a new tweet today, SZA hinted that even more music may come this week, telling fans: “What isn’t on deluxe maybe on SoundCloud as well tomorrow? Deciding. Spring cleaning old thoughts.”

What isn’t on deluxe maybe on SoundCloud as well tomorrow? Deciding . Spring cleaning old thoughts . — SZA (@sza) June 9, 2022

The new songs are SZA’s first since a surprise release in August of last year, when the singer anonymously took to Soundcloud to drop demos ‘Joni’, ‘Nightbird’ and ‘I Hate U’, the last of which broke Apple Music streaming records when it was later released as an official single in December.

‘I Hate U’ marked SZA’s first solo offering since her earlier post-‘Ctrl’ tracks ‘Good Days’ and the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted ‘Hit Different’, which were both released in 2020. While it’s unclear whether these three standalone tracks will be included on her much-anticipated sophomore album, SZA has remained active since the release of ‘Ctrl’ with a suite of collaborations.

In 2018, SZA featured alongside Kendrick Lamar on The Black Panther soundtrack song ‘All The Stars’, before teaming up with Kali Uchis for a new version of ‘Fue Mejor’ in 2021.

More recently, SZA earned her first-ever Grammy award in April of this year, sharing the Best Pop Duo win with Doja Cat for the ‘Planet Her’ single ‘Kiss Me More’.

Her second studio album is also promised to be in the works, with the singer assuring fans at last month’s Met Gala that her sophomore record is “finally ready to go, more than I’ve ever felt before.”