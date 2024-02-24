SZA shares dreamy new single ‘Saturn’

SZA has shared a new single called ‘Saturn’ – you can listen to it below.

The song was first premiered as part of a Mastercard advert during the 2024 Grammys where the singer-songwriter won three awards: Best Progressive R&B Album (‘SOS’), Best R&B Song (‘Snooze’) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (‘Ghost In The Machine’ feat. Phoebe Bridgers).

“Stuck in this paradigm/ Don’t believe in paradise/ This must be what Hell is like/ There’s got to be more, got to be more,” SZA sings over a twinkly instrumental. Later, the artist says that “life’s better on Saturn” as she dreams of escaping this world. “Got to break this pattern/ Of floating away.”

‘Saturn’ appears on a five-track collection of the same name, which also includes a live version of the single as well as acapella, instrumental and sped-up versions. Tune in here via Spotify, or listen below.

The song is expected to feature on SZA’s upcoming ‘SOS’ companion project, ‘Lana’. Earlier this month, the singer explained that she wanted “to allow it to finish shaping itself and form itself” before sharing the release with fans in full.

“You know, this round, I actually don’t want to say anything [about ‘Lana’],” she said. “Just because I feel like I do myself a disservice because you can shift the energy of the album.”

SZA continued: “You got to let it form itself because I’m not really forming anything. I’m just kind of here while energy is forming and I’m just trying to allow it to do what it needs to do, and my voice just follows whatever the frequency is.”

The star recently previewed an unreleased song, currently dubbed ‘DTM’, at an Apple Live event in Brooklyn, New York. Elsewhere, SZA teased that a collaboration with Paramore was “in the works”.

In other news, SZA is nominated for two statues at the BRIT Awards 2024 next weekend: International Song Of The Year (‘Kill Bill’) and International Artist Of The Year.