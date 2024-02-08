SZA announces New Zealand and Australian tour dates

SZA is bringing her ‘SOS’ tour to Australia and New Zealand soon – check out the full list of tour dates below.

Today (February 8), concert promoter Live Nation announced that SZA is set to tour New Zealand and Australia in April, with pre-sale tickets going on sale very soon. The tour will kick off with two dates at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The ‘Kill Bill’ singer will then head to Brisbane for one show, followed by two shows at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Pre-sale tickets to all shows will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, February 9) from 2pm local time until 1pm on Monday, February 12. General tickets will then go on sale on February 12 at 2pm. Tickets will be available via Live Nation Australia and Live Nation New Zealand.

SZA’s ‘SOS’ New Zealand and Australia tour dates are:

APRIL

15 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

19 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre

23 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

24 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

29 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

30 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

The tour announcement comes after SZA claimed three awards at the 2024 Grammys. Though nominated for nine awards – the most of the night – SZA only took home the trophies for Best R&B Song (‘Snooze’), Best Progressive R&B Album (‘SOS’), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (‘Ghost in the Machine’ with Phoebe Bridgers).

At the awards ceremony, SZA also performed ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’, during which she fought a man in the alley before the camera cut to a table in the middle of the room where a dancer performed with a samurai sword.