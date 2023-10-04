SZA lends support to “beautiful” Lizzo amid bullying and harassment allegations

SZA has spoken out in support of friend and collaborator Lizzo, who is currently the subject of a number of legal battles accusing her of bullying and harassment

In August, Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit for bullying and harassment by numerous members of her Big Grrrls dance group. Designer Asha Daniels later filed another suit claiming that the Grammy Award-winner’s employees were forced to work in a “racist and sexualised” environment.

Now, in an interview with Rolling Stone, SZA was asked to comment on the recent allegations against the ‘Juice’ singer.

“I’m just saying, based on the values and the energy that I see in my friend, I just really think that she’s a beautiful person,” SZA said. “I just really pray that everybody recovers from this because everybody deserves to heal and feel safe and feel loved.”

She continued: “I just really hope that everybody ends up feeling like that when this is all said and done. Because that’s the bottom line.”

Earlier this year, SZA said that she was “upset” at the online hate aimed at the singer, tweeting: “Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down?” She and Lizzo worked together this year on the remix of the ‘Special’ and the latter made an appearance at the final show of the ‘SOS’ tour.

In the initial lawsuit, former backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claim that Lizzo created a hostile work environment, body-shamed them and pressured them into touching nude performers while visiting a club in Amsterdam.

Lizzo has denied the allegations, labelling them “outrageous”. Last week, she asked the presiding judge to throw out the “false” case against her, adding that it’s “disappointing” to see her character “criticised” in such a way.

Her lawyer also said they “intend to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed”. He also added: “The lawsuit is a sham.”

“Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law,” Lizzo’s team wrote in its response.

Two of the dancers who sued Lizzo for sexual harassment alleged they “tried to settle” the matter “in-house” but were met with a “rebuttal”, while it was reported that 14 of her dancers received a settlement for another dispute. A number of Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrl’ and ‘Big Boiiis’ dancers have also praised the singer in an open letter.

In other news, SZA joined Drake on ‘Slime You Out’, a single from his upcoming album ‘FOR ALL THE DOGS’, which became controversial for a lyric that references slavery. She also teamed up with Jean Dawson on the stripped-back, reflective collaboration ‘No Szns’ last week.

Last month, while her legal battles were still ongoing, Lizzo was awarded the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at this year’s Black Music Coalition Gala.