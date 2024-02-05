SZA brings Tarantino energy to 2024 Grammys performance

SZA brought Tarantino energy to the 2024 Grammys with her double performance of ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’.

The star went into the event as the most-nominated artist at this year’s ceremony with nine nods. During the premiere ceremony, she picked up the awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Phoebe Bridgers collaboration ‘Ghost In The Machine’ and Best Progressive R&B Album for ‘SOS’.

Ahead of the performance, a VT was shown with SZA explaining that it took her five years to complete ‘SOS’, and overcoming fear and anxiety. “My biggest thought in my head every night is, ‘Am I gonna do good at this show?’” She said. “The heights that I’ve reached are so much bigger than anything I could have imagined for myself. Being the most-nominated person at the Grammys is a blessing.”

After the video, SZA took to the stage in a wide-brimmed hat and long trench coat, performing ‘Snooze’ in front of a dimly lit alley setting, with flames licking wooden crates behind her. As she transitioned into ‘Kill Bill’, she fought a man in the alley before the camera cut to a table in the middle of the room where a dancer performed with a samurai sword.

isso aqui foi tão grandioso e majestoso sza a gente te ama #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/4a5SClHir4 — simon. (@simonknowless) February 5, 2024

there were no wires SZA can just do that #Grammys pic.twitter.com/ZgDLCU0i5E — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) February 5, 2024

The rest of the performance took placer in front of red drapes as more dancers swashed swords around and SZA took part in more battle scenes. Watch it above now.

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event. Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’.

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

Check back on NME.com for all the latest action from the 2024 Grammys as it happens, and follow the winners as they are announced here.