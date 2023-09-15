SZA teams up with Justin Bieber for acoustic version of ‘Snooze’

SZA has shared a new acoustic version of her track ‘Snooze’, featuring Justin Bieber – you can listen below.

‘Snooze’ appears on SZA’s 2022 album ‘SOS’, and the official video for the song came out last month and featured Bieber.

Since then, SZA has announced an ‘SOS’ deluxe edition titled ‘Lana’ which she described as a “whole ‘nother album” featuring seven-10 songs.

The first of these is the alternate version of ‘Snooze’, which strips back the original’s instrumentation and welcomes Bieber on vocals.

Listen to that below.

The original ‘SOS’ album was released in December of 2022 and went on to break a seven-year chart record in the US by celebrating its ninth week at Number One.

Almost immediately after the release of the original album, SZA began teasing more material, with Billboard reporting in February that a deluxe edition of ‘SOS’ was in the works featuring 10 unheard songs.

SZA recently hinted at a future collaboration with Miley Cyrus, after she teased future “surprises” for fans and hinted at deluxe edition of the new album.

One song that may appear on the deluxe edition has been teased in a new behind-the-scenes clip for her music video for ‘Snooze’.

In a five-star review of SZA’s second album ‘SOS’, NME described the record as “a comeback album well worth the wait”, adding: “The US star’s first album in five years – and her last ever, she says – is sprawling, superb and rarely puts a foot wrong.”

Elsewhere, today (September 15) will also see SZA release a new song with Drake. ‘Slime You Out’ will appear on the rapper’s new album ‘For All The Dogs’.