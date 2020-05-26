GAMING  

SZA teases “music dump” of unreleased material

She also confirmed the deluxe version of 'Ctrl' is off the table

By Eddy Lim
Sza performs at the live concert ARETHA! A GRAMMY CELEBRATION FOR THE QUEEN OF SOUL
Sza performs at the live concert ARETHA! A GRAMMY CELEBRATION FOR THE QUEEN OF SOUL in January 2019. CREDIT: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

R&B singer SZA has taken to Twitter to tease fans about a possible “music dump” of unreleased tracks.

“So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it? Asking for me,” she wrote last night (May 25).

SZA went on to clarify that her definition of a “music dump” didn’t resemble a mere five-track EP. Rather, she suggested a potential drop of 20 or so tracks, dipping into her archives from the last six years – which would presumably cover material all the way back to her 2014 ‘Z’ EP.

SZA also confirmed fans’ fears about the deluxe edition of her 2017 debut record, ‘Ctrl’, being cancelled.

“It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and it didn’t matter anymore… started something new .. I was wrong lol,” she wrote.

The singer mentioned that if she were to drop the compilation on material, she would aim to raise funds for charity.

In recent news, SZA teamed up with Lizzo for a live meditation class on Instagram last month.

In February, SZA confirmed she had new music on the way, but stopped short of saying an entire album would be released: “An album? Strong words.” In an interview with Rolling Stone, SZA said she had written three songs with Australian singer-songwriter Sia, in addition to working with Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.

