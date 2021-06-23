SZA to debut new music during upcoming livestream

SZA is set to debut new solo music during an upcoming livestream.

The US artist’s last studio album, ‘CTRL’, was released in 2017, though she has released two singles – ‘Hit Different’ (with Ty Dolla $ign) and ‘Good Days’ – in the past year.

SZA has now announced that she will debut new material during the upcoming livestream IN BLOOM, which the artist is working on with Grey Goose.

Advertisement

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind virtual music experience imagined by SZA”, IN BLOOM will be broadcast online on July 1 at 9pm ET (2am UK time).

“Working with an iconic brand like Grey Goose and getting to be their Creative Consultant has been a great experience,” SZA said in a statement. “The opportunity felt like a perfect match to me.

“I feel like IN BLOOM really captures where I’m at right now, especially after a year and a half of lockdown, which is also why it feels like the best place to debut some of my new material. I’m so excited for my fans to see this performance.”

Earlier this year SZA teamed up with Doja Cat for the song ‘Kiss Me More’, with the two artists going on to perform their collaborative track at the Billboard Music Awards.

Advertisement

SZA also recently collaborated with SAINt JHN​ on the track ‘Just For Me’, which will feature on the soundtrack of Space Jam: A New Legacy.